security-in-a-box
outils et tactiques de sécurité numérique
Mots de passe
Créer et maintenir des mots de passe forts
Gérez vos mots de passe en toute sécurité
Use two-factor authentication
Outils liés
Communications
Créer et protéger plusieurs identités en ligne
Préserver la confidentialité de vos communications sur Internet
Recover from possible account compromise
Sécurisez vos communications par courriel
Protect yourself and your data when using social media
Outils liés
Téléphones et Ordinateurs
Se protéger contre les menaces physiques
Protégez votre appareil contre les logiciels malveillants
Protéger votre appareil Android
Protégez votre appareil iOS
Protégez votre ordinateur Windows
Protégez votre appareil ordinateur Mac
Protégez votre ordinateur Linux
Outils liés
Connexion Internet
Comment fonctionne internet et comment il peut être censuré
Naviguez sur internet de manière plus sécurisée
Contourner les blocages et la surveillance d'internet
Anonymiser vos connexions et communications
Outils liés
Fichiers
Protégez vos informations sensibles
Sauvegarder et se remettre de la perte d’informations
Détruire des informations sensibles
Détruire les données d'identification
Outils liés
À propos
À propos de Security-in-a-Box
Comment fonctionne Security in a Box ?
Français
العربية
English
Español
فارسی
Français
Bahasa
မြန်မာဘာသာ
پښتو
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
简体中文
Communication
Protégez vos Communications
Créer et protéger plusieurs identités en ligne
Préserver la confidentialité de vos communications sur Internet
Recover from possible account compromise
Sécurisez vos communications par courriel
Protect yourself and your data when using social media
Outils liés