盒中安全手册
数字安全工具及策略
密码
Create and maintain strong passwords
安全管理你的密码
Use two-factor authentication
相关工具
通信
Create and protect multiple online identities
保护你线上通信的隐私
Recover from possible account compromise
Secure your email communications
Protect yourself and your data when using social media
相关工具
手机和电脑
针对物理威胁的防范
防范恶意软件
保护你的安卓设备
保护你的iOS设备
保护的你的Windows电脑
保护的你的MacOS电脑
保护你的Linux电脑
相关工具
网络连接
How the internet works and how it can be censored
Browse the web more securely
Circumvent internet blockages and monitoring
Anonymize your connections and communications
相关工具
文件
保护你的敏感信息
备份和恢复数据
销毁敏感信息
销毁可识别身份信息
相关工具
关于
关于盒中安全手册
如何使用盒中安全手册？
简体中文
العربية
English
Español
فارسی
Français
Bahasa
မြန်မာဘာသာ
پښتو
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
简体中文
关于
关于
关于盒中安全手册
如何使用盒中安全手册？