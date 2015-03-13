Workbook on Security - Practical Steps for Human Rights Defenders at Risk

ByFront Line Defenders

发布2015.03.13

The Workbook on Security is designed to raise awareness about security issues and to help human rights defenders consider how to mitigate threats. The workbook takes human rights defenders through the steps to producing a security plan - for individuals and for organisations. It follows a systematic approach for assessing their security situation and developing risk and vulnerability reduction strategies and tactics. The workbook is available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dari, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.