Related Tools

Communication

更新 13 March 2025

目录 ...加载目录...

Use the following tools to protect your privacy and security while sending and receiving email, chatting via text messages, voice or video, joining and organizing video conferences, sharing large files or collaborating on sensitive documents. You can also learn more about how to protect the privacy of your online communications, secure your email, recover from possible account compromise, protect yourself and your data when using social media, and create and protect multiple online identities.

More secure email providers

(Android, iOS apps and web-based for Linux, macOS, Windows)

An email service that supports end-to-end encryption both between its users and with external mail accounts. Apps are free and open-source.

1GB email storage for free — more for a fee.

Download | See their guide

(web-based or using a third-party email client such as Thunderbird)

An invite-only email service that supports encryption and has a long history of protecting activists.

1 GB of storage space for e-mail.

See their guide

(web-based or using a third-party email client like Thunderbird)

An email service with a long history of protecting activists.

See their guide

(web-based or using a third-party email client like Thunderbird)

An email service run by a platform built on the principles of privacy, openness, transparency and freedom.

1GB email storage for free — more for a fee.

See their guide

(Android and iOS apps; web-based or using a third-party email client like Thunderbird for Linux, macOS, Windows)

An email service that supports end-to-end encryption both between its users and with external mail accounts.

500 MB email storage for free — more for a fee.

See their documentation

(web-based or using a third-party email client such as Thunderbird)

An email service with a focus on security, privacy and sustainability.

Paid service starting at 1 euro per month.

See their documentation

Disposable mailboxes

A free disposable email service that randomly generates disposable email addresses with several domain names you can choose from. Mailboxes can only be used to receive email, not to send messages.

A free disposable email service managed by the German Chaos Computer Club that randomly generates one-time email addresses. Mailboxes can only be used to receive email, not to send messages.

Email applications that support end-to-end encryption

(Linux, macOS, Windows, Android)

A free and open-source email application that supports OpenPGP end-to-end encryption and can download messages to your computer.

Download | See their support pages

(Android)

A free and open-source email app that supports OpenPGP end-to-end encryption and can download messages to your Android device.

Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See their user forum

(Android)

A free and open-source encryption key management app based on OpenPGP that works with Thunderbird and K-9 Mail.

Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See their FAQ

(Chrome/Chromium, Firefox, Edge)

A free and open-source add-on/extension that you can use in Chrome/Chromium, Firefox and Edge to encrypt emails with OpenPGP using the web interface of several webmail providers.

Download | See their guide

(Android app for any email provider, iOS app for Gmail, browser extension/add-on for Gmail available for Firefox, Chrome/Chromium, Brave, Edge and Opera)

A free and open-source email encryption mobile app and browser extension based on OpenPGP. It is especially focused on Gmail but its Android app works for any email provider.

Download | See their documentation

More secure text, voice and video chat applications

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source application that provides secure text, voice and video chat services. It needs a phone number to register, but users can generate usernames they can share with their contacts.

Download | See their guide

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source application that provides secure text, voice and video chat services. It relies on a decentralized network, does not require a phone number to register and instead of phone numbers or usernames, it uses long strings of letters and numbers to identify each user.

Download | See their guide

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source application that provides secure text, voice and video chat services. It relies on a decentralized network, does not require a phone number to register and has no fixed identifiers connected to the users.

Download | See their guide

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source application that provides secure text-chat services by relying on email providers to transfer data. It does not require a phone number to register.

Download | See their guide

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source collaboration platform that includes a chat service and other team collaboration features. Organizations with the appropriate technical expertise can host it for free, and Rocket.chat offers also paid hosting solutions to those who don't have the capacity to self-host.

Download | See their user guide | See their documentation

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A text, voice and video chat application for small-group collaboration. Individuals and organizations with the appropriate technical expertise can host Mattermost services themselves, and Mattermost offers also paid hosting solutions to those who don't have the capacity to self-host.

Download | See their documentation

More secure video conferencing applications

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source app to access Jitsi Meet secure video conference services. Browser-based access to Jitsi Meet video conferences is available for Firefox, Chrome/Chromium and other supported browsers depending on your operating system.

It's important to use Jitsi only on trusted servers: make sure you know the group hosting the Jitsi instance you use. Individuals and organizations with the appropriate technical expertise can host Jitsi services themselves, but there are also paid hosting solutions for those who don't have the capacity to self-host.

Download for mobile devices or computers | See their user guide

More private social networking platforms

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

A public, decentralized social media service that is not owned by corporations.

Download | See their guide

Share large files more securely

(web-based)

Protect the files you send with end-to-end encryption. Files must be 50 MB or smaller, and the recipient must download them within 12 hours.

(web-based)

Protect the files you send with end-to-end encryption. Files can be up to 2 GB, and the recipient must download them within 30 days.

(web-based)

Protect the files you send with end-to-end encryption. Files can be up to 5 GB, and the recipient must download them within 7 days.

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

Protect the files you send with end-to-end encryption, and send those files anonymously using the Tor network. OnionShare requires both you and the recipient to install software, but it also allows you to chat anonymously (text only) with the recipient or host a temporary, anonymous website. OnionShare is free and open-source software.

Download | See their guide

Collaborate on documents more securely

(web-based)

Securely edit and share encrypted documents, spreadsheets, presentations, surveys and more on this collaboration platform based on open-source software. CryptPad is hosted by several autonomous servers and can also be self-hosted.

CryptPad instances | See their guide

(web-based)

edit documents collaboratively in real-time on this self-hosted platform for collaborative writing based on free and open-source software. Etherpad is hosted by several autonomous servers and can also be self-hosted.

Etherpad instances