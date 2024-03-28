Related Tools
Passwords
Updated 28 March 2024
Use the following tools to create and maintain strong passwords and to protect your devices and accounts. In this section, you can also learn more about how to create and maintain strong passwords, manage your passwords safely and use 2-factor authentication.
Security in a Box Tool Guides
Manage your passwords safely
KeePassXC
A free and open-source password manager for computers
Download | See our guide and their FAQ
KeePassDX
A free and open-source password manager for Android phones and tablets
Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See our guide and their documentation
Strongbox
A free and open-source password manager for iPhones and macOS computers
Download from the iOS App Store or the macOS App Store | See their documentation
Bitwarden
(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)
An open-source online password manager with free, paid or self-hosted options
Download from their website, Apple's iOS App Store or Google Play | See their documentation
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
Aegis
Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)
Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See their guide
Raivo OTP
Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)
Download from Apple's iOS App Store or Apple's App Store
FreeOTP
Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)
Download from Google Play or F-Droid (Android) or from the App Store (iOS)