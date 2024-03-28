Related Tools

Passwords

Use the following tools to create and maintain strong passwords and to protect your devices and accounts. In this section, you can also learn more about how to create and maintain strong passwords, manage your passwords safely and use 2-factor authentication.

Security in a Box Tool Guides

KeePassXC

KeePassDX

Manage your passwords safely

(Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source password manager for computers

Download | See our guide and their FAQ

(Android)

A free and open-source password manager for Android phones and tablets

Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See our guide and their documentation

(iOS, macOS)

A free and open-source password manager for iPhones and macOS computers

Download from the iOS App Store or the macOS App Store | See their documentation

(Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

An open-source online password manager with free, paid or self-hosted options

Download from their website, Apple's iOS App Store or Google Play | See their documentation

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

(Android)

Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See their guide

(iOS, macOS)

Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

Download from Apple's iOS App Store or Apple's App Store

(Android, iOS)

Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

Download from Google Play or F-Droid (Android) or from the App Store (iOS)