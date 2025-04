更新 30 May 2024

如果你使用iPhone或者iPad,你也许曾听过它们更安全的说法。这个说法并不正确。安全性既取决于我们使用设备的方式,又取决于设备上的软件,这些软件随时都可能被发现存在漏洞。以下步骤可以让你的iOS设备更加安全。养成习惯,随时检查这些设置,以确保没有任何更改。

备注

如果你使用iPhone、iPad或者其它苹果iOS产品,我们强烈建议你开启锁定模式。这大概率不会影响你正常使用自己的设备,同时还能大大提高安全性。

Lockdown Mode reduces the attack surface for sophisticated spyware like Pegasus . Features of the Lockdown Mode should be used by everyone and should really be part of a standard operating system.

了解我们推荐这样做的理由

Apple's App Store is the official app store for iOS devices. This centralized way of distributing apps makes it easier for people to find what they need, and it also makes it easier for Apple to monitor the offered apps for major security violations, as well as generally enforce their policies on listed apps. Only install apps from the App Store.

Some governments have demanded tech companies ban certain apps in their countries. When that happens, your contacts may encourage you to "jailbreak" your device in order to install banned apps. In fact, "jailbreaking" your device is not necessary if you use techniques to circumvent your country's censorship when setting up your phone.