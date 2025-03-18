Security-in-a-box blog

Security-related content for human rights defenders.

The Dim Sum Guide - digital security advice for Chinese-speaking readers تأليفHaven | 2025.02.12 Introducing the Dim Sum guide, a resource that builds on the content of Security in a Box and provides more specific instructions and guidance for Chinese-speaking readers from China المزيد

Quick security recommendations for your devices تأليفSecurity in a Box | 2024.11.28 A few first effective steps you can take to better protect your device المزيد

أسئلة وأجوبة حول مشروع بيغاسوس التجسسي تأليفمحمد المسقطي | 2021.07.23 نشرت منظمة العفو الدولية والمنصة الإعلامية Forbidden Stories تحقيقاً في استخدام أداة إسرائيلية للتجسس على العديد من الأشخاص في العالم. أُطلق على التحقيق اسم Pegasus Project. المزيد

Why we still recommend Signal over WhatsApp ...even though they both use end-to-end encryption تأليفMaria Xynou & Chris Walker | 2016.05.23 WhatsApp's collaboration with Open Whisper Systems recently brought end-to-end encryption to the lives of a billion people around the world. (Open Whisper Systems develops Signal, an open source mobile messaging and VoIP app.) When WhatsApp integrated the encryption protocol developed for Signal, many of us began using end-to-end encryption without even realizing it. المزيد

Lets Encrypt - Moving Towards an Encrypted Web تأليفMaria Xynou | 2015.12.03 Do you own a website? If so, as of today Let's Encrypt, a new non-profit certificate authority (CA), entered Public Beta and allows you to add HTTPS to your website for free and more easily than ever before. المزيد

TrueCrypts Security Flaws - What Now? تأليفMaria Xynou | 2015.10.08 In the last week, critical security flaws have been reported in TrueCrypt, the open source software for file and disk encryption. As a result, we are reviewing our advice on file and disk encryption and we now recommend users to consider other tools for secure file storage. المزيد

Workbook on Security - Practical Steps for Human Rights Defenders at Risk تأليفFront Line Defenders | 2015.03.13 The Workbook on Security is designed to raise awareness about security issues and to help human rights defenders consider how to mitigate threats. The workbook takes human rights defenders through the steps to producing a security plan - for individuals and for organisations. المزيد

For LGBT Ugandans, physical security threats often translate into digital threats and vice versa تأليفSpyros E. Monastiriotis | 2015.03.13 Uganda has been in the news headlines around the world since 2009, when it introduced its first Anti-homosexuality Bill and there have been several attempts since then to increase penalties for LGBT people and those who help them. المزيد

Does encryption still work? تأليفChris Walker | 2015.03.11 In light of ongoing revelations about the global surveillance efforts of the US National Security Agency (NSA) and its intelligence allies, you might be wondering if any of this really matters anymore. Much of the recent media coverage appears to suggest that, not only are They recording everything we do and say on the Internet, but now They've defeated our encryption. المزيد