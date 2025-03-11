Protect yourself and your data when using social media

Updated 11 March 2025

Table of Contents ...Loading Table of Contents...

We use social media platforms to connect with others and to spread messages we find important. At the same time, the companies managing these platforms often have a business model based on using our communications and contacts to make money. They share with third parties information about us, like our buying habits, social connections, location, birthday and other identifying information, and often we don't even realize this. When you use their services, you agree to their terms, which say it is ok for them to share or sell this information, among other things. Sometimes it is not clear how public that information will become.

Furthermore, social media platforms are actively monitored by governments and law enforcement agencies. The authorities collect publicly available data and, when possible, gather "metadata" about that data, which we may not think about them gathering (like when a photo was taken, or who is connected to whom). They may also ask social media companies to turn over private information about individuals of interest, often including human rights defenders or activists.

While we only provide instructions for certain social media platforms in this guide, many companies running social networking platforms will behave in similar ways and offer options like the ones listed here. We recommend looking around your account settings and taking the same steps to protect yourself on each of your social media accounts.

If you use any of the services below, click the links to view checklists that can help you secure your account.

Alternatives

There are alternatives to commercial social networking platforms that can help you organize and spread messages without leaving your personal information as exposed as it is on mainstream platforms:

For information on more privacy-friendly alternatives to mainstream social networking platforms, see our list of communications tools.