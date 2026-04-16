New content and a renovated user experience - Security in a Box's roadmap for 2026

Twenty years after its creation, back in 2005, we are excited to share our plans for Security in a Box (SiaB) to continue to be a cutting-edge resource for helping people at risk protect their digital security and privacy. With a new Digital Protection Editor on board and Front Line Defenders' technical and digital protection teams, Security in a Box will undergo several improvements over the course of the year to optimize our visitors' experience.

First, we will continue the ongoing process of updating our content, which we have consistently been pursuing for the past few years. This process involves reviewing all the community feedback we receive via email, git issues, social media comments, and other sources, and developing protection measures that address the emerging threats faced by human rights defenders.

Last year, we made significant progress in updating several guidelines, including:

In addition, we also created the following guides:

Protect yourself and your communications when using Signal, providing instructions to learn how to use Signal more safely and how to secure your account.

Protect your information and devices while traveling, including a series of recommendations to prepare for your travels and minimize risks for your data and devices when traveling and crossing borders.

Protect your data when using TikTok, to increase your privacy and security when sharing and viewing videos or when streaming content on TikTok.

Priorities for 2026

In 2026, we will focus on updating Use messaging apps more securely, Protect privacy of your online communications, Protect your Android device, and reviewing all guides last updated in 2024. We foresee creating new guides on self-care strategies, private and secure use of AI, and protecting yourself against malware and phishing. We will also develop guides on specific tools such as Tails, Qube Os, Zoom, Jitsi, and Vimeo, among others. Furthermore, as we have done in the past, we remain committed to translating and localizing Security in a Box into thirteen languages, with the support of our dedicated community of translators.

User experience

Our second priority is to enhance the user experience for the more than 10,000 unique visitors who access Security in a Box each month. Last year, we included a search engine and RSS for our blog, and added a new Assess and Plan section. Now, we are planning to make some style tweaks to improve readability and to include new features. Namely, we are already developing a new navigation structure to organize content more intuitively and to seamlessly incorporate new guides as they are created, and we will also emphasize the last time a guide was reviewed, so that visitors can quickly grasp how up-to-date the content is.

Codeberg migration

Lastly, the third goal for the year is to pursue digital autonomy by migrating SiaB's repository from GitLab to Codeberg. GitLab has hosted our git repository since 2020. Now, it is time to opt out of Big Tech and go for Codeberg, a community-driven software development platform based in Forgejo, a FLOSS git version control software licensed under a GNU General Public License. Unlike GitLab, Codeberg is managed by a non-profit association registered in Europe. Our estimate is for the migration to be complete by the end of the year.

How to contribute

Security in a Box is an open-source resource, and we always welcome comments and suggestions. You can find instructions on how to give us feedback in our README page. We look forward to hearing from you, and to making Security in a Box always a bit more useful thanks to your input!

Image: SiaB 2026 Roadmap, by Inés Binder. Created with free software (Inkscape) and released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 Generic license.