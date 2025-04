Blog de Security-in-a-Box

Contenidos relacionados con la seguridad para defensores de los derechos humanos.

The Dim Sum Guide - digital security advice for Chinese-speaking readers PorHaven | 2025.02.12 Introducing the Dim Sum guide, a resource that builds on the content of Security in a Box and provides more specific instructions and guidance for Chinese-speaking readers from China Lee más

Quick security recommendations for your devices PorSecurity in a Box | 2024.11.28 A few first effective steps you can take to better protect your device Lee más

Preguntas y Respuestas sobre el Proyecto Pegasus PorMohammed Al-Maskati | 2021.07.23 Amnistía Internacional y la plataforma periodística Forbidden Stories publicaron una investigación sobre el uso de una herramienta israelita para espiar a mucha gente alrededor del mundo. La investigación se llamó El Proyecto Pegasus. Lee más

Why we still recommend Signal over WhatsApp ...even though they both use end-to-end encryption PorMaria Xynou & Chris Walker | 2016.05.23 WhatsApp's collaboration with Open Whisper Systems recently brought end-to-end encryption to the lives of a billion people around the world. (Open Whisper Systems develops Signal, an open source mobile messaging and VoIP app.) When WhatsApp integrated the encryption protocol developed for Signal, many of us began using end-to-end encryption without even realizing it. Lee más

Lets Encrypt - Moving Towards an Encrypted Web PorMaria Xynou | 2015.12.03 Do you own a website? If so, as of today Let's Encrypt, a new non-profit certificate authority (CA), entered Public Beta and allows you to add HTTPS to your website for free and more easily than ever before. Lee más

TrueCrypts Security Flaws - What Now? PorMaria Xynou | 2015.10.08 In the last week, critical security flaws have been reported in TrueCrypt, the open source software for file and disk encryption. As a result, we are reviewing our advice on file and disk encryption and we now recommend users to consider other tools for secure file storage. Lee más

Workbook on Security - Practical Steps for Human Rights Defenders at Risk PorFront Line Defenders | 2015.03.13 The Workbook on Security is designed to raise awareness about security issues and to help human rights defenders consider how to mitigate threats. The workbook takes human rights defenders through the steps to producing a security plan - for individuals and for organisations. Lee más

For LGBT Ugandans, physical security threats often translate into digital threats and vice versa PorSpyros E. Monastiriotis | 2015.03.13 Uganda has been in the news headlines around the world since 2009, when it introduced its first Anti-homosexuality Bill and there have been several attempts since then to increase penalties for LGBT people and those who help them. Lee más

Does encryption still work? PorChris Walker | 2015.03.11 In light of ongoing revelations about the global surveillance efforts of the US National Security Agency (NSA) and its intelligence allies, you might be wondering if any of this really matters anymore. Much of the recent media coverage appears to suggest that, not only are They recording everything we do and say on the Internet, but now They've defeated our encryption. Lee más