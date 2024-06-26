Related Tools

Phones & Computers

Güncellendi 26 June 2024

İçindekiler ...İçindekiler Yükleniyor...

Use the following tools to protect your devices against malware and physical threats. In this section, you can also learn more about physical threats and malware or about Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux devices.

Scan your devices to detect malicious software

(Android, iOS, macOS, Windows)

An application that protects your phone or computer from malicious software and other threats.

Download (Android, iOS, macOS, Windows) | See their support page

(Android, iOS, macOS, Windows)

An application that scans your phone or computer to detect if malicious software has been installed.

Download | See their support page

(Android, macOS, Windows)

An application that scans your phone or computer to detect if malicious software has been installed.

Download (Android, Windows, macOS | See their support page

(Linux, Windows, macOS)

An open-source tool that scans your computer to detect if malicious software has been installed.

Download | See their documentation

(Android, iOS, macOS, Windows)

An application that scans your phone or computer to detect if malicious software has been installed.

Download | See their channel on YouTube

(macOS)

Apps that configure, protect and scan your Mac computer to help detect and disable malicious software. We recommend LuLu, Do Not Disturb, OverSight, KnockKnock, BlockBlock, Task Explorer, Netiquette, Lockdown and RansomWhere?.

Download | Their guides are in the links above

Protect your devices from infection

(RaspberryPi - installation through Linux, macOS, Windows)

A hardware solution to clean documents from untrusted USB sticks. CIRCLean runs on a RaspberryPI and automatically converts untrusted documents into a readable but disarmed format, storing these clean files on a USB stick you trust.

See their guide

(Linux, macOS, Windows)

A free and open-source app that converts potentially infectious documents and pictures into safe form.

Download | See their guide

(Windows)

An application that can help protect your Windows computer by disabling certain risky features and services that are typically exposed.

Download | See their howto

A secure operating system that provides an alternative to Windows, macOS or Linux. On Qubes OS you can separate your activities using different "compartments" (virtual machines known as qubes) to do different things, which helps protect your machine against malicious software.

Download | See their documentation

(Android)

A free and open-source app to analyze URLs before opening them.

Download on the Google Play Store or on F-Droid | See their documentation

Firefox add-ons that help protect your device against malicious software

(Firefox, Chrome/Chromium)

An add-on that stops malware on websites from infecting your device. (Until it is properly configured, NoScript makes some websites appear broken.)

Download | See their guide

(Firefox, Chrome/Chromium, Edge, Opera, Thunderbird)

An ad blocker that can help protect you from spyware and malware when you browse the web.

Download | See their documentation

Protect against physical threats

(Android)

A free and open-source app that turns your Android device into a surveillance camera

Download from Google Play | See their documentation