Security-in-a-box blog

The Dim Sum Guide - digital security advice for Chinese-speaking readers ByHaven | 2025.02.12 Introducing the Dim Sum guide, a resource that builds on the content of Security in a Box and provides more specific instructions and guidance for Chinese-speaking readers from China ထပ်မံ၍ ဖတ်ရှူပါ

Quick security recommendations for your devices BySecurity in a Box | 2024.11.28 A few first effective steps you can take to better protect your device ထပ်မံ၍ ဖတ်ရှူပါ

TrueCrypts Security Flaws - What Now? ByMaria Xynou | 2015.10.08 In the last week, critical security flaws have been reported in TrueCrypt, the open source software for file and disk encryption. As a result, we are reviewing our advice on file and disk encryption and we now recommend users to consider other tools for secure file storage. ထပ်မံ၍ ဖတ်ရှူပါ