Assess & Plan
Protect against physical threats
သင့်အွန်လိုင်းဆက်သွယ်ရေး၏ လုံခြုံရေးကို ကာကွယ်ပါ။
Protect your information and devices while traveling
ဆက်စပ်သောဆော့ဝဲများ
စကားဝှက်များ
ခိုင်မာသော စကားဝှက်များကို ဖန်တီးပြီး ထိန်းသိမ်းပါ
သင်၏စကားဝှက်ကို လုံခြုံစွာစီမံပါ။
Use two-factor authentication
ဆက်စပ်သောဆော့ဝဲများ
ဆက်သွယ်ရေး
Create and protect multiple online identities
Recover from possible account compromise
Secure your email communications
Protect yourself and your data when using social media
ဖုန်းများနှင့်ကွန်ပျူတာများ
သူခိုးဆော့ဝဲလ်ရန်မှ ကာကွယ်ပါ
Protect your Android device
Protect your iOS device
သင့် ဝင်းဒိုးကွန်ပျူတာအား ကာကွယ်ပါ
Protect your Mac computer
Protect your Linux computer
ဆက်စပ်သောဆော့ဝဲများ
အင်တာနက်ဆက်သွယ်မှု
အင်တာနက်မည်သို့အလုပ်လုပ်သလဲနှင့် မည်ကဲ့သို့ ဆင်ဆာဖြတ်ခံရနိုင်သနည်း
ဝက်ဘ်ဆိုက်စာမျက်နှာများကို လုံခြုံစွာ ရှာဖွေပါ
အင်တာနက်ပိတ်ဆို့မှုများနှင့်စောင့်ကြည့်မှုများအားကျော်ဖြတ်ခြင်း
Anonymize your connections and communications
ဆက်စပ်သောဆော့ဝဲများ
ဖိုင်များ
Protect your sensitive information
Back up and recover from information loss
Destroy sensitive information
Destroy identifying information
ဆက်စပ်သောဆော့ဝဲများ
အကြောင်း
Security-in-a-box အကြောင်း
Security in a Box က ဘယ်လို အလုပ်လုပ်ပါသလဲ?
Assess & Plan
