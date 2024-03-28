Related Tools

Passwords

နောက်ဆုံးပြင်ဆင်ထားသော 28 March 2024

    Use the following tools to create and maintain strong passwords and to protect your devices and accounts. In this section, you can also learn more about how to create and maintain strong passwords, manage your passwords safely and use 2-factor authentication.

    Security in a Box Tool Guides

    KeePassXC

    KeePassDX

    Manage your passwords safely

    KeePassXC

    (Linux, macOS, Windows)

    A free and open-source password manager for computers

    Download | See our guide and their FAQ

    KeePassDX

    (Android)

    A free and open-source password manager for Android phones and tablets

    Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See our guide and their documentation

    Strongbox

    (iOS, macOS)

    A free and open-source password manager for iPhones and macOS computers

    Download from the iOS App Store or the macOS App Store | See their documentation

    Bitwarden

    (Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows)

    An open-source online password manager with free, paid or self-hosted options

    Download from their website, Apple's iOS App Store or Google Play | See their documentation

    Two-factor authentication (2FA)

    Aegis

    (Android)

    Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

    Download from Google Play or F-Droid | See their guide

    Raivo OTP

    (iOS, macOS)

    Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

    Download from Apple's iOS App Store or Apple's App Store

    FreeOTP

    (Android, iOS)

    Free and open-source app to manage two factor authentication tokens (MFA, 2FA)

    Download from Google Play or F-Droid (Android) or from the App Store (iOS)